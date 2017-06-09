Keeping secrets! A troubled Magnus Bane appears to be hiding something from Alec Lightwood in Us Weekly’s exclusive Shadowhunters sneak peek.

In the clip from the episode airing on Freeform on Monday, June 11, Alec (Matthew Daddario) goes to see his fiancé, Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.), who seems more than a little suspicious. When Magnus opens the door looking perplexed, Alec asks, “What’s going on?”

John Medland/Freeform

The couple slowly enter Magnus’ apartment, and Alec continues prodding at the warlock, enquiring about his odd behavior. “You were acting strange on the phone just now, terse,” he notes. In a state of denial, Magnus tells the Shadowhunter, “I told you, I’m busy.”

As the pair walk around the room, Magnus’ confusion becomes increasingly apparent. However, Alec continues to plead with his man, unwilling to accept that all is well. “You’ve never refused to help me when I need it,” the mortal remarks.

In the show’s summer premiere on Monday, June 5, viewers learned that the new villain, Azazel (Brett Donahue), has managed to get control over Magnus’ mind, and switched it with Valentine’s (Alan Van Sprang).

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Daddario hinted that his character and Magnus will experience a rough patch in their relationship. “There’s going to be a little bit of drama,” the actor teased. “But is it good drama or bad drama? ” That depends — will Alec uncover the truth about Magnus?

Watch the clip above to see what happens next!

Shadowhunters airs on Freeform Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

