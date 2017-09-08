HBO

She’s in! Shailene Woodley opened up about her potential interest in appearing in a second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies in the October Issue of Marie Claire U.K. magazine.



“I haven’t heard anything, but of course I’d do it,” she told the publication." It would be so fun.”

The miniseries, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, left off with the school moms covering up the murder of abusive husband Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård).

And while the wildly popular series hasn’t officially been renewed, the 25-year-old actress is interested to see where her character Jane Chapman ends up after surviving sexual abuse from Skarsgard’s character.

“I think it would be interesting to explore the psychological trauma she’s undergoing post seeing him,” Woodley explained to the mag. “I think there’s an assumption that these things are quick to heal once you begin therapy or once you have that closure. But these are lifelong pains that you’re constantly working through.”

The Divergent actress isn’t the only cast member to speak of a possible second season.

In a Thursday, September 7 appearance on Good Morning America, Witherspoon, 41, who also executive-produced the show, discussed the possibility, saying:"We’re talking about it. We had so much fun and literally this group of women are my closest friends and we’re thinking about it. We’re talking about it.There’s only one book and it ended where the show ended. We gotta get the writer to write another book."

Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book the series was based off of is also toying with the idea of a second season.

"I have started to think about ways this could continue. The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens," she explained to The Sunday Morning Herald in April. "I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go."

HBO programming president Casey Bloys shared the network's thoughts on renewing the series for a second season in July.

"Liane taking her crack at it and I think that it's interesting," he said. "I don't think [there's been] a time when we've gone to the writer of the novel, the source material, to come up with like, ‘Do you see ongoing stories?' I'll be very curious to see what she comes up with that. Normally you go to a TV writer, and say, ‘What do you see?'"

The Big Little Lies finale aired on April 2 and received a whopping 16 Emmy nominations. Witherspoon and Kidman are both nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category. Woodley, Dern and Skarsgård were also nominated, with the show earning a nom for Outstanding Limited Series too.

