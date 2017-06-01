Incoming! Syfy announced on Thursday, June 1, that another shark attack is on its way: Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. The latest TV movie in the hilarious franchise features a bevy of celebrity cameos and reprises stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid.

According to a press release, “the mission gets personal for Fin Shepard (Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Reid) when their young son gets trapped in a traveling ‘nado and transported all over the world. From London to Rio, Tokyo, Rome, Amsterdam and beyond, our globetrotting heroes will seek assistance from a highly-skilled squad of royals, scholars and Olympians, enlisting famous faces from news, entertainment, and sports in their most epic battle yet.”

Larry Marano/Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The “squad” consists of celebrities Fabio, Tony Hawk, Clay Aiken, Olivia Newton-John, Bret Michaels, Margaret Cho, Charo, Today show’s Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Olympian Tom Daley, Porsha Williams, Ross Mullan and many, many more.

The TV movie became a pop culture hit after the premiere of the first shark-infested disaster aired in 2013.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres on Syfy Sunday, August 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!