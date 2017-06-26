Top dog! On America’s Got Talent’s Tuesday, June 27, episode, a contestant blows the judges away with her dog-training pirate-theme routine, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, judge Simon Cowell asks the woman, Sara, what she would do if she won the show and its million-dollar prize. “Honestly, I would use the money to show people how to train their dogs with positive reinforcement,” she said. “And have fun with them!”

Trae Patton/NBC

To Cowell’s shock, Sara pulled out a sword to begin the routine. Her 5-year-old dog, Hero, proceeded to move seamlessly with the sharp object, jumping over and under it in perfect coordination with his owner.

The NBC show’s judges, who include Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel, looked excited throughout the routine. During the performance's finale, in which Hero stood on top of his owner, Cowell, 57, gave the contestant a standing ovation.

The show’s new host, Tyra Banks, also seemed moved by the skit. The supermodel, 43, was announced as the series' host on Sunday, March 12, following Nick Cannon’s controversial resignation from the position weeks earlier.

Watch the amazing routine in the clip above.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

