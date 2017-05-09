Simone Biles couldn't hide her frustration while the judges critiqued her performances on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, May 8. Watch her reaction in the video above.

The gold medalist, 20, was repeatedly questioned about her facial expressions after hitting the ballroom with her pro partner, Sasha Farber.

"I don't know if the smile is authentic. I want to see rawness come out," Julianne Hough said following their foxtrot.

Carrie Ann Inaba had a similar take. "You let out your signature smile after you did your trick, which was great… [but] I felt you uncertain a little bit," she said. "Be careful. Sometimes you dance like a metronome, you're so on the beat. I want to see if you can play a little bit, holding and extending."

Biles remained expressionless as she took in their feedback — even when it was good. "I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments but you didn't," host Tom Bergeron said at one point.

Biles replied: "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals."

The Columbus, Ohio, native, and Farber, 34, ended the night with a 36 out of 40 for both dances. After the show, Biles explained her reaction to the judges' comments.

"I've spent my whole entire life in the gym training for something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl…I think they think because I’m 20 I should’ve gone through those life experiences, but I missed out on all of that and that’s why I'm taking a year off and am trying to find it," she said, via Fox411.

Farber chimed in: "Standing there getting those scores I know exactly how Simone is, she’s only 20 years old, and to hear all those things, I could feel her heart just hurting. I’m kind of sorry she had to go through that and I’m right here for her."

