Bring on the blue balloons! Sister Wives newlyweds Maddie Brown and Caleb Brush are expecting a baby boy, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Babies 2016 "We are both super excited for our little boy," the couple tell Us. "Although we had a good hunch that it was a boy, it's nice to finally know, so we can start preparing!"



The happy twosome broke the news to roughly 30 loved ones at a gender reveal party at Christine Brown's house in Las Vegas on Monday, January 9. The partygoers played a game where they cut out mustaches or hair bows from paper and wore the accessories. The attendees also were given blue and pink balloons, and only the blue ones could inflate.

Maddie, 21 — whose parents are Kody Brown and second wife Janelle Brown — announced that they're expecting a bundle of joy by sharing a precious Instagram photo on November 21 of her hubby kissing her pregnant stomach. “So happy to announce our little addition!! 💙,” Maddie captioned that pic at the time.



TLC

Us exclusively revealed that Maddie and Brush tied the knot in June in Bozeman, Montana, in an intimate outdoor ceremony attended by her entire family.

Last month, she posted a photo of themselves at Yellowstone National Park. She captioned the shot, "Six months being married to you has been more than a fairy tale come true. You truly are my best friend and soul mate! I look forward to the years to come!"



This is an exciting time for the Brown family, as Maddie's sister Mykelti married Tony Padron in December.



Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



