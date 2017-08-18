The Jersey Shore’s dynamic duo is getting back in action nearly five years after the show’s finale. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley are coming together for a spinoff of the fan-favorite series on VH1, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.



The show will feature the duo and Mob Wives’ Drita D'Avanzo, as well as other celebrity appearances, according to the insider. The series will be produced by 495 Productions, the same company behind the beloved MTV reality show.

Farley and Polizzi will also be reuniting with their former castmates, including "DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Sammi “Sweetheart Giancola,” and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, for an unrelated episode of E!'s new docuseries, Reunion Road Trip.

AND we're still idiots. AUGUST 20 🔥 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will follow the castmates as they catch up on each other’s lives, discuss stories about themselves in the media and reminisce about their time on the series.

Polizzi recently shared a photo while filming with Delvecchio and Sorrentino. "#SquadGoals” she wrote on Friday, August 11. "#WereStillCoolISwear.”

The cast members also briefly reunited in July in a commercial to promote Burger King’s new chicken parm sandwiches. In the TV spot, the show alums came together to catch up on their lives since the series ended. “Parenting is kind of like being hungover all the time: I don’t want to wake up; I’m tired,” Polizzi, who is mom of Lorenzo, 4, and Giovanna, 2, says in the ad. "I’m always screaming. I’m miserable.”

Farley, who is mom of Meilani, 3, and Greyson, 15 months, added: “But it’s the best misery ever.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!