Who knew? Sofia Vergara revealed on the Emmys 2017 red carpet that her husband, True Blood star Joe Manganiello, is a big “nerd.”

The Modern Family star, 45, was asked Jason Kennedy on E! Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday, September 17, to reveal something people wouldn’t know about her other half, who she wed in a glamorous ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2015.

And she didn’t hold back.

“He’s a nerd,” the Colombian star said of the Magic Mike star, 40, who is currently in New York City shooting the film Stano.

“The highlight of his life is to play Dungeons & Dragons,” she added, referring to the fantasy role-playing game beloved by nerds around the world.

“He talks together with, like, eight friends,” Vergara — who wore a stunning white Mark Zunino dress — continued. “I do, like, a spread of food downstairs. He has a ‘dungeon’ room downstairs — spectacular. I decorate it for him.”

And what does she do while he’s battling demon lords?

“I bring food,” she added. “He sits there for six to eight hours playing Dungeons & Dragons.”

But so far — while she’s embraced his passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers — Vergara hasn’t learned how to play D&D.

“I organize the figurines and put the cheese out,” she said.

The four-time Emmy nominee has been busy during her summer hiatus — she just finished shooting a movie called Bent in Italy with Andy Garcia.

Vergara plays a spy in the movie but insisted, “I’m not hot in the movie. I did bad makeup. I didn’t put [on] eyelashes, nothing.”

“I downplay[ed] myself,” she told Kennedy. “It was very hard.”

