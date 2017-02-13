She ain't sorry. Solange Knowles threw shade at the 2017 Grammy Awards after her older sister, Beyonce, lost to Adele for Album of the Year on Sunday, February 12.

Following the star-studded show, the "Weary" singer, 30, retweeted a link to Frank Ocean's post recent post criticizing producers Ken Ehrlich and writer David Wild for giving the top honor to Taylor Swift's 1989 and not to Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly last year.

"wuddup frank," Solange tweeted. Solange presented at the Grammys and won for Best R&B Performance for her song "Cranes in the Sky."

Ocean published his post via Tumblr on Saturday after Ehrlich and Wild alluded he didn't submit his universally acclaimed 2016 albums Endless and Blonde for consideration this year because of his "faulty" 2013 performance.

"Yea yea my 2013 performance at the Grammys was absolute shit. Technical difficulties, blah blah. F--k that performance though. You think that's why I kept my work out of the Grammy process this year? Don't you think I would've wanted to play the show to 'redeem' myself if I felt that way?" Ocean, 29, responded. "I've actually been tuning into CBS around this time of year for a while to see who gets the top honor and you know what’s really not 'great TV' guys? 1989 getting album of the year over To Pimp A Butterfly."

Ocean also decided not to attend the Staples Center event. "That institution certainly has nostalgic importance," he said in a 2016 New York Times interview. "It just doesn't seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down." (Justin Bieber and Kanye West also were no shows.)

Adele's 25 also beat Queen Bey's Lemonade for Record of the Year and she took home Song of the Year for "Hello." This is the first time ever that an artist has won all three categories twice. The British star, 28, previously won all three for her second studio album, 21, in 2012.

Adele didn't think she deserved to win the biggest award of the night. She praised Beyonce, 35, for her "monumental" Lemonade album during her acceptance speech. “I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyonce. And the album to me, the Lemonade album, Beyonce, was so monumental and so well thought out. And so beautiful and soul bearing and we all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that," she said. "And all us artists adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

Beyonce, for her part, led the pack with nine nominations and won Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video for "Formation."

