Soleil Moon Frye: This Is Where Punky Brewster Would Be Today

Holy macanoli! Soleil Moon Frye is ready for a Punky Brewster comeback. The actress opened up about a possible reboot while attending the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A. earlier this month.

“We gotta make it happen! People have been talking about it. I’m open to it for sure,” Frye, 40, told Us Weekly and other reporters on June 3.

Frye’s family hopes that the sitcom returns, too. The star is now mom of daughters Poet, 11, and Jagger, 9, and sons Lyrics, 3, and Story, 13 months, with husband Jason Goldberg.

“[Jagger] is like, ‘Just let me be part of the Punky!’ Every day she is all over me about it. So I have the girls and the boys. They all are total hams. I have a full household of cast members,” she added. “I would be open to it. It would just have to be the right team and the right thing. But I love comedy and I love how it feels and all of that.”

Punky Brewster, which ran for four seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1988, was about a spunky and bright young girl who is raised by a foster parent (the late George Gaynes) after her mother abandons her. Today, Frye thinks that Punky would have probably gone to Parsons School of Design in NYC.

“I think Punky grown up would be a really interesting person. She’s probably a fashion designer or someone artistic," the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum told Us. She added of the show: "It was a time when people were doing comedies that had a ton of heart and I think it just had so much heart in it.”

