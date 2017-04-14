The first of The Last Jedi. The Friday, April 14, Star Wars Celebration panel in Orlando, Florida, debuted the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Watch the action-packed clip, in which an ominous voice threatens the end of the jedi, above.

The four-day event kicked off Thursday, April 13, and includes a long weekend filled with panels, screenings and appearances by cast members in honor of the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Along with bringing back The Force Awakens favorites John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley, the upcoming installment adds Benicio Del Toro, Big Little Lies star Laura Dern and Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. The late Fisher will also appear in the film as none other than Leia Organa, and the panel gave a small glimpse at her final Star Wars look when paying homage to the actress earlier this week.

Lourd, 24, attended day one of Star Wars Celebration to be on hand for the tribute. “My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” the Scream Queens actress, wearing a custom Tom Ford dress reminiscent of her mom’s iconic character, told the audience Thursday, April 13. “She was imperfect in many ways, but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable.”

Fans can catch the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which hit theaters May 5 and May 26, respectively. The movie arrives in full December 15.

