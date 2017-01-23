Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill)

Star: Wars: Episode VIII finally has a name. Walt Disney Studios revealed on Monday, January 23, that the upcoming film will be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI," the company announced in a press release.

The highly anticipated fantasy flick will continue Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) following J.J. Abrams' 2015 smash Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which itself picked up about a generation after the narrative of 1983's Return of the Jedi.



The Last Jedi was written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. Ridley, 24, and Hamill, 65, will be joined by The Force Awakens' Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), John Boyega (Finn), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata) and newcomers Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran.

Last month, Variety confirmed that Carrie Fisher finished shooting the film before her death. The actress, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia — General Leia Organa in 2015's installment — died at age 60 on December 27.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.



