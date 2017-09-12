'Stranger Things' Creator: Will Byers Has a More ‘Sinful Role’ in Season 2

Back to the Upside Down! More trouble lies ahead for Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) on Stranger Things.

“Will Byers, who was sort of trapped in the Upside Down for most of season 1, now has a much more sinful role, which we’re really excited about,” co-creator Ross Duffer exclusively told Us Weekly at the Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Casting Cocktail Reception in Beverly Hills on September 7.

“Noah is just an incredible actor and he really didn’t get a lot to do season 1,” he continued. “So we’re excited about that.”

The Netflix smash left off with Will coughing up a slug-like being in the bathroom during Christmas dinner. Clearly not fully recovered from his Upside Down trauma, he kept the incident a secret from his family.



“It’s not too heavy, in terms of horror. So that’s why we wanted to push it a little bit. We’ve gotten the kids comfortable,” Matt Duffer told Us of what’s to come. On whether their goal is to freak out the young actors even more? “That’s the goal,” he added. “We’ll see if we’re successful or not.”

Last month, the Duffers revealed that they at one point thought of doing a time jump with the young actors. “The most shocking thing to me is how much these characters have aged,” Ross told Us. “Because when I go back and watch season 1, they look like tiny babies. So different from where they are now. It’s incredible how quickly the kids have grown up.”

Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard.

Season 2 of Stranger Things drops on Friday, October 27, on Netflix.



