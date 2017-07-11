Suits is back! In a new interview, Aaron Korsh, the creator and showrunner behind the USA drama, promised that season 7 will include plenty of Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Harvey (Gabriel Macht).

Throughout the first six seasons of Suits, the duo have had viewers guessing whether there's more to their story line. At the end of season 6, Donna teased, "I want more," in the ultimate cliffhanger.

"I think Donna wants more on more than one level but she's not sure what more she's going to get, what more she's going to pursue," Korsh told TV Guide in an interview published on Tuesday, July 11. "She's not 100 percent sure what it means to her when she says it. One of the reasons that I don't tend to answer what was in my mind is because it doesn't matter what was in my mind. I can't tell someone who's watching."

Shane Mahood/USA Network

Though the writer is staying tight-lipped about the season premiere, he did tease that the episode opens with Donna making a decision on the heels of her cryptic comment. "She's talking to Harvey about it early on and we follow that through throughout the course of the season," Korsh revealed. "Other things emerge as the season goes and I feel like there is a lot that happens over the course of the season in the realm of Donna and Harvey. I never know how the fans are going to react, but I think there's a lot there for the fans."



Korsch also told TV Guide that the new season will focus on both Harvey's personal life and his time with his law firm. "Because he's going to have some personal challenges, some vulnerabilities in rising [to the top of the firm], it will feel personal," the creator teased.

Suits season 7 premieres on USA on Wednesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

