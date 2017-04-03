Nearly 20 years after the film's release, Susan Sarandon denounced past speculation that she and Julia Roberts feuded on set of their 1998 film Stepmom.

Sarandon, 70, brought up her former costar while live-tweeting an episode of her FX series Feud: Bette and Joan on Sunday, April 2. "Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom," she captioned a November 1998 Entertainment Weekly article that squashed the rumor at the time. "Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFX."

Sarandon and Roberts, 49, played Jackie and Isabel in the Chris Columbus–directed film. Their characters struggled to be amicable as cancer-stricken Jackie had to come to terms with the fact that Isabel would become her children's stepmom. In real life, though, the actresses were friendly and even coproduced the movie together.



The Thelma & Louise star never fought with her Feud costar Jessica Lange either. "The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along," she tweeted on Sunday. "Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we're now dating."

Sarandon and Lange, 67, portray Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in the Ryan Murphy–created anthology series. The eight-episode first season recounts Davis and Crawford's roller-coaster relationship as they filmed 1962's What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and how gossip columnist Hedda Hopper often tried to pit the women against each other.

"I think she was an evil woman who used her power to destroy a lot of people," Sarandon said of Hopper via Twitter. "Especially in the blacklisting days. #FeudFX."

