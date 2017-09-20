The old Taylor is alive and well. In a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip for the filming of the “Look What You Made Me Do” video, Taylor Swift came face-to-face with all her former selves — and they had a great time. The video was released on Wednesday, September 20, and it focuses on the scene where the “Shake It Off” singer is on top of "Taylor Mountain" as old versions of herself are trying to climb to the top.

“Okay, this is trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Swift, 27, says as she walks onto the set and sees the actors who are playing her.

“Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome,” she tells the camera about meeting her doppelgangers. “It’s exciting. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a phase I went through when I was 16, but like, a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.”

Swift introduced herself to her body doubles, who were wearing iconic outfits the singer has worn throughout her career on red carpets, album covers and in music videos. “We’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird,” she added.

“We’re all, like, creating this pile of people who are trying to get to the top. All of whom happen to be my former selves, which these girls are so wonderful to like, do that,” she said.

Swift also changed into the outfits herself to shoot close-up shots, one in particular where two different versions of herself fight each other, and the video's director Joseph Kahn tells her, “You’re doing a bang up job playing yourself!”



The video for the singer’s first single off her upcoming Reputation album was released on August 27 and has already racked up more than 420 million views on YouTube.

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip to see exactly how the "Taylor Mountain" scene in the “LWYMMD” video was filmed above.

