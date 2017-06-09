It’s all back! Taylor Swift made each of her tunes available on every streaming service at midnight on Friday, June 9, which happened to be the exact moment that Katy Perry released her fifth studio album, Witness.

The “Taylor Nation” Instagram account announced the rerelease of Swift’s music on Thursday night: “In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.”

The “New Romantics” singer, 27, had pulled all of her songs from Spotify in November 2014 after the release of 1989. She explained her feelings about streaming services in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in July that year: “Music is art, and art is important and rare. Important, rare things are valuable. Valuable things should be paid for.”

The timing of Swift’s returning to streaming services is interesting, considering fellow pop star Perry, 32, has been publicly discussing their years-long feud as she promotes Witness.

Most recently, the “Swish Swish” songstress told NME in a story posted June 9 that she’s “not a pushover … Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls.” Perry was reusing phrasing from Swift’s July 2016 feud with Kanye West over his “Famous” lyrics, when she accused the rapper of “character assassination.”

And during her May 22 appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Perry claimed that Swift “started [the feud], and it’s time for her to finish it.” The “Bon Appetit” singer added in an interview with SiriusXM Morning Mash Up the next day that she would “absolutely” FaceTime Swift to end their beef.

But that may be unlikely to happen. One Swift insider told Us in May that the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer is over the drama. “She honestly wants no part of this,” says the insider. “She doesn’t want to engage.”

