TOP 5

STORIES

Music

Taylor Swift’s Ex Calvin Harris Is Collaborating With Katy Perry and Fans Are Calling Shade

By Evan Real
Calvin Harris and Katy Perry. Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

We smell more bad blood. Taylor Swift’s ex Calvin Harris recorded new music with Katy Perry for his upcoming album, and Swift’s fans have taken to social media to call shade on their collaboration.

Harris, 33, announced his fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and its star-studded list of guest artists, via social media on Tuesday, May 9. The roster includes a handful of music heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, John Legend and Pharrell Williams. However, it was Perry’s name that stuck out most to the Scottish DJ’s followers, given the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer’s complicated relationship with his former girlfriend Swift, 27.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30

A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on

As Swifties and Katycats are well aware, the two superstars are not exactly BFFs. The drama began when Swift called out an unidentified mean girl in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone.

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift, who has never outright confirmed the feud is with 32-year-old Perry, told the magazine. "She would come up to me at awards and say something and walk away, and I would think, Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?"

Swift added: “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. … So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

After Swift released her celeb-filled 2015 music video for “Bad Blood,” in which her bestie Selena Gomez played a villainous Perry look-alike, many assumed that the former country starlet was taking aim at the California Gurl.

Perry later confirmed that she and Swift had a problem when she told a fan that she is still waiting for the Grammy winner to apologize. Asked if she would ever agree to a duet with Swift, Perry responded, “If she says sorry, sure!”

For his part, Harris name-checked Perry during a heated July 2016 Twitter rant against Swift not long after their split. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry,” he wrote, accusing Swift of trying to make him “look bad” after it was revealed that she helped pen his hit, “This Is What You Came For.”

See what Swift devotees had to say about Harris’ decision to work with Perry below:

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!