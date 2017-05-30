Party time! The OG women, minus Farrah Abraham, banded together for a group vacation to Puerto Rico on the Monday, May 29, episode of Teen Mom OG and it was a fiesta to remember. We saw laughter, tears, and some serious drug-related accusations about Maci Bookout's ex Ryan Edwards.

Maci and Catelynn Slam Farrah

The episode kicked off with Catelynn Lowell Baltierra planning her birthday trip to Puerto Rico and intentionally not inviting costar Farrah. Of the snub, Maci commented that the group invited consisted of “the only important people on the show.” Ouch! While packing, Catelynn mused, “I’m sure everyone’s gonna wonder why didn’t Farrah go? It’s ’cause she wasn’t invited.”

Maci Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

While in Puerto Rico, the gang stocked up on alcohol, party supplies, and emotional conversations. When the topic of having more children came up, Maci opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression saying, “For me postpartum was much easier to deal with when I was able to admit it and understand it was OK.… I just didn’t feel like I was gonna be able to love Jade the way I loved Bentley. It makes you feel like a terrible person.”

Catelynn Still Feels Guilt About Carly

Maci's personal reveal appeared to be overwhelming for Catelynn, who teared up and had to leave the table. Her husband, Tyler Baltierra, clarified that Catelynn still struggles with the memories of her postpartum depression following the birth of Carly, the child she and Tyler gave up for adoption. Tyler explained, “She’s got a lot of guilt.” He added that Catelynn often thinks about how she “could have a 7, 8-year-old running around.”

Amber Breaks Down Over Her Dad’s Death

The tears would not stop flowing on this trip! After a somber moment opening up about her father’s death, Amber Portwood also stormed off crying. She vented to a producer saying, “That man stayed alive. Told me he was waiting for me to get married and s--t.” She told her fiancée, Matt Baier, and a producer, “I always said I was gonna get married before my dad died and that never happened.” Matt then reminded her that she was able to tell her father about their engagement before his passing.

Maci Reveals Ryan’s Avoiding Drug Treatment

Later, in keeping with the theme of tear-filled conversations, Maci opened up about her ex Ryan’s current struggle with substance abuse. Maci first admitted, “I don’t think Ryan and I would have ended up together no matter what.” Amber then chimed in, referencing his drug use saying, “Ryan’s f--ked up. I watch it. I see it. I know it.” Then, Catelynn asked Maci, “Has anyone talked to him about going to a treatment center?” Maci responded, “He would do it. It’s everyone around him who’s afraid … afraid of what it will look like, more than his health.” Then she added, “I’m sick of cleaning up his mess.”

Maci Fears for Ryan’s Life

When it comes to Ryan’s problems with drugs, Maci admitted she’s the only one who “sees everything and cares.” Choked up and clearly frustrated, Maci said she can’t help but “wonder if today’s gonna be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from.” Later, she revealed a gameplan to her husband, Taylor McKinney: “I’m just gonna be like, ‘You have to go to rehab.’ … It’s about saving his life.”

Farrah Wants Her Next Boyfriend to Be in the Forbes 500

While the rest of the gang was in Puerto Rico partying (or sobbing) it up, Farrah was off to South By Southwest to discuss her various entrepreneurial endeavors. After being interviewed about her businesses, Farrah took some time to chat with a journalist about her dating life. Farrah approached the reporter saying, “Can you hook me up on a date?” When asked what type of guy she’d want, the mom of one responded reasonably, saying, “Founder, badass, Forbes 500.”

Farrah's Plan to Move to L.A.

Later, while in the car with friend Paola, Farrah talked about her future plans in terms of where she wants to live, revealing, “I wanna be in L.A. but I love Austin, too.” When asked about her prior plan to move to San Diego, Farrah responded, “I feel like I’d get more work done in L.A.”

Tell Us: What did you think about Maci opening up about Ryan’s drug problem?

Teen Mom airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

