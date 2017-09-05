Terrell Owens has been revealed as the latest celebrity who will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy on Dancing With the Stars season 25.

The former NFL star, 43, announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 5, that he will be dancing on the ABC series alongside pro Cheryl Burke. "He's got some rhythm. We gotta start from the beginning because he's never danced before, ballroom, at least,” two-time winner Burke explained of Owens on GMA. "He's all about lights, camera, action. He's a performer. I'm definitely going to use that to our advantage.”

Burke, 33, added: “As long as we do the work in the dance studio and really practice hard, then he can do whatever he likes on the dance floor."

As previously reported, Owens will compete against Property Brothers’ Drew Scott, former NBA star Derek Fisher, actor-singer Jordan Fisher, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, violinist Lindsey Stirling, Frankie Muniz and former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen. Bobby Brown was supposed to compete, however Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he had a change of heart at the last minute.



Several pros are returning this year, including Mark Ballas, who took two seasons off to star on Broadway’s Jersey Boys. Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motepse, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy will also once again step out on the dance floor. Troupe dancer Alan Bersten is making his debut as a full-time pro after filling in for Maks throughout his injury last season.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

