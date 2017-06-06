Women on a mission! A new trailer for the upcoming Freeform series The Bold Type shows three female journalists at a women's magazine asserting their power and attempting to smash the patriarchy of their fictional corporation. Watch the clip for a new sneak peek of the show, premiering Tuesday, July 11.

In the clip, an off-camera female narrator describes the Scarlet magazine coworkers, played by Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy. "They are passionate, they're involved," she says. "And they don't ask for permission." The scene quickly jumps to Stevens' character, Jane, a newly promoted writer, posing for a professional photo. When the photographer asks her to smile, she shuts him down by saying, "Actually, I want to do a few where I look a little more serious."

The 30-second sneak peek for the series, inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles (who also serves as an executive producer on the project), then shows the women going through their daily lives and standing their ground as they deal with personal and professional challenges.

John Medland/Freeform

The drama also stars Transparent actress Melora Hardin as Scarlet's editor-in-chief, Jacqueline, as well as House of Cards actor Sam Page and Remedy's Matt Ward.



Check out the key art and exclusive new trailer above.

The Bold Type's two-hour series premiere airs on Freeform Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

