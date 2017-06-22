Is this it for the Mikaelson family? In a sneak peek of the Friday, June 23, season 4 finale of The Originals, New Orleans witch Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) reveals his plan to save Hope (Summer Fontana).

Bob Mahoney/The CW

The finale, titled "The Feast of All Sinners," forces the Originals to choose between their own future and Hope's. According to The CW’s episode synopsis, since The Hollow has taken possession of the little girl’s body, dad Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and the others have found themselves unable to do anything.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

In the sneak peek above, Vincent reveals that he has a plan, however, to take down the enemy. The only problem is that his plan requires the immortal Mikaelson siblings' cooperation.

“The Hollow has been haunting the walls for centuries — it’s an unending evil. Its appetite, its power is insatiable and that's what attracted your little girl,” Vincent says in the teaser. “I’m gonna tell you right now you’re not going to like my plan.”

Watch the clip above and catch the season finale of The Originals on The CW on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

