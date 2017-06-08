Who needs dating apps? TLC is helping 14 strangers find "the one" on its new relationship series The Spouse House, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

The reality show puts seven men and women under the same roof for eight weeks in the hopes of each of them meeting their match. Along the way, the contestants are guided by two relationship experts, clinical psychologist Dr. Isaiah Pickens and relationship coach Christine Hassler.

Each episode of the series will follow the group as they get to know their new roommates through a variety of activities, until they arrive at the Engagement Ceremony. If no proposal occurs at the gathering, an eviction will take place and new singles will move into the house. The couples who wed before the show’s finale will continue to live in the house as they navigate life as newlyweds.

In the clip, the singles express their excitement at potentially finding their soulmate in the luxurious mansion. “I want to be married,” one woman says. A male contestant adds, “It’s absolutely crazy, but I’ll do anything I can to find love."

However, it seems not all goes according to plan for the romantic hopefuls. As seen in the clip, at least one proposal is rejected and many contestants appear visibly distraught throughout the series. “I should never, never be anyone’s second choice,” one woman says. Another contestant is seen throwing his hands in the air as he dramatically proclaims, “I’m done!”

Watch the drama unfold in the clip above.

The Spouse House premieres on Sunday, July 9th at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

