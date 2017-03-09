Tell us more, Kate! This Is Us' Tuesday, March 7, episode featured Kate (Chrissy Metz) revealing to boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan) that she considers her dad Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death to be her fault. In a March 8 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Metz discussed what this could mean for the mystery surrounding Jack's demise.



The episode, which ended with a scene showing a tipsy Jack driving to wife Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) concert, led some fans to theorize that Jack died in a car crash after he was drinking, and that perhaps Kate felt culpable because she was the one who encouraged him to fix his marriage. When asked about this possibility, Metz told EW that Jack indeed might at times be too selfless.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"Jack is notorious for doing anything for Kate, and whether it’s a good excuse that, 'Oh, I’m doing it for her. I’m doing it for my family,' he is a family man, and he will do anything for his family, and sometimes it is to his own detriment that he doesn’t put himself first," the actress said. She added about Kate's self-imposed blame, "I would say that when you do something out of the goodness of your heart, and you don’t know what the repercussions will be, you have to live with that. And it can be devastating. Because the intention was there."

In what might be bad news for impatient fans, next week's season 1 finale won't fully explain how Jack dies, according to Metz. "You’re going to have to wait a little bit, but it does answer some really important questions," she said about the finale. "And not ones that you're expecting."

The actress added that when she found out how Jack actually dies, it was "night and day" different from what she had been predicting. "I was like, 'What?'" Metz, 36, said. "I was so surprised and saddened — not just because he passed but the way he did."

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

