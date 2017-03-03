Viewers have a little bit longer to brace themselves. Ever since learning early on during This Is Us' first season that patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) is dead in the present-day action, fans have dreaded the moment when the buzzy NBC drama would reveal how his untimely demise happens. But Ventimiglia tells Us Weekly Video exclusively that the sure-to-be-crushing scene won't take place in season 1 — watch his interview above!

When asked how difficult he thinks it will be for viewers to see Jack die, the Gilmore Girls star tells Us, "I don't think it's scaleable — I really don't think it's scaleable. It's one of those things that [series creator] Dan Fogelman [does where] you're making people fall in love with Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the relationship with these kids and everything, that I really feel people are going to be crushed when that moment comes."

As for whether the death scene has been filmed yet, Ventimiglia reveals, "No, we're a ways off," meaning that it won't happen in season 1's remaining two episodes, given that filming has already wrapped on them. He also says that while he's not particularly familiar with death theories that fans have concocted, he is pleased that viewers' imaginations are running wild.

"What I appreciate is that audiences are interested, and they're thinking, they're thinking, they're thinking," the 39-year-old actor says. "If there's one thing that I always hoped our show could do, [it's] get people to think — impart change in their life, impart positivity."

Check out the video above to see Ventimiglia explain why his mind was "blown" when he first read the show's pilot script. This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

