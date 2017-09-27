Spooky! This Is Us basically predicted the Kardashian-Jenner baby boom in its season 2 premiere on Tuesday, September 26.

In the episode, which was filmed months ago, Justin Hartley’s character, Kevin, is on the phone with Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge) and she tells him that she’s sad that she’s not in L.A. with him because she wanted to see the Kardashians.

“Well, listen, the Kardashians aren’t going anywhere, I promise,” Kevin tells her. “They’re like gremlins, by next week there will be like a bazillon more of them.”

The scene aired on NBC just hours after Us Weekly exclusively reported that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

And that pregnancy bombshell came just four days after Kylie Jenner made headlines with the news that she’s expecting her first child — a girl — with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Kardashian and Jenner are both about four months along, which means that new arrivals are due early next year, around the same time that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

The moms-to-be are over the moon about the similarly timed pregnancies, sources tell Us. “A big part of this is the fact that she will be sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloé,” an insider says of Kylie. “They are envisioning it like it’s a bonding period for them both as siblings.”

The insider added, “This was not even planned and completely by chance, but they couldn’t be more ecstatic!”

