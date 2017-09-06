Christmas came early for Justin Hartley fans! The hunky This Is Us actor, 40, is totally naked in a new NFSW trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas which was released on Wednesday, September 6.



The comedy, featuring Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn as moms stressed out by the holidays (and their kids and mothers!), is a sequel to 2016’s Bad Moms. The second movie has a raunchy scene where Hartley gets his butt waxed by Hahn. “How’d you guys meet?” Amy (Kunis) asks Hahn, who plays aesthetician Carla, of her stripper Santa date (Hartley). “Waxing his balls,” she replies.

“I can pull my butt crack open for you if you want,” Hartley offers while spreadeagled with his legs in the air during the waxing scene.

“I don’t think anyone has ever asked if they can hold their butt crack open for me before,” she replies. Hartley quips: “I’ll hold my butt crack open for you anytime you want, Carla.”

The actor previously joked he was offended his This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia had all the nude scenes on the NBC show. “I’m a little upset about that … I mean, what does that say?” he said during a March appearance on The Talk. “I just leave that to him. He does the butt work.”

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on November 3.

Watch the trailer above!

