Jill Biden Gets Standing Ovation at 2017 Tony Awards

That applause! Dr. Jill Biden got a standing ovation at the 2017 Tony Awards at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11.

The former second lady, 66, who looked gorgeous in a red gown, took the stage to thunderous applause. She thanked the audience several times before announcing that the nonprofit Got Your 6 has partnered with Broadway’s Bandstand.

“In the armed forces, ‘got your six’ means, ‘I’ve got your back.’ I’m proud to say that the organization Got Your 6, which works to empower veterans has partnered with the thrilling musical Bandstand to highlight the experiences and talents of America’s veterans,” she said, as cameras cut to her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was smiling in the audience. “As the daughter of a World War II signal man and the mother of an army captain, I’ve seen how the scars of service can haunt even in the best of situations.”



Dr. Biden continued, “As veterans cope with returning to civilian life, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen and discover the power of music to find their voice, their purpose and redemption. I’m honored to say to our veterans on behalf of Joe, myself and the company of Bandstand and everybody else here, we’ve got your six.”

The live audience weren’t the only ones who were happy to see the former second lady at the Tonys. Twitter also went crazy over her appearance. “I never knew I needed Joe & Jill Biden at the Tony’s, until now,” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “Jill Biden is making me cry GOSH YOU GRACIOUS WOMAN YOU GO.”

See more social media reactions to the Bidens’ Tony Awards appearance:

Dr. Jill Biden is in the house! Oh my GOD and there's Joe!!!!!!! #TonyAwards2017 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/5i1yigD3QL — Truth Reigns (@FrReigns) June 12, 2017

Dr. Jill Biden gets a standing O!! 👏👏👏 So nice to see her and Joe!! #TonyAwards2017 — Katherine Yelen (@kyelen) June 12, 2017

Is this #JillBiden throwing her 'top hat' in the ring for 2020? #TonyAwards — Ken Davenport (@kendavenport) June 12, 2017

Dr. Jill Biden is a rock star at #TonyAwards2017 — Heidi Steinberg (@heidisteinberg) June 12, 2017

jill biden: exists

the tony audience: *standing ovation*



can you tell that the theatre community wants obama & biden back? — bec 🔆 (@bisexualbecca) June 12, 2017

How stunning that Dr. Jill Biden received the longest/loudest applause of the night so far. #TonyAwards — Kim Schwaar (@kimschwaar) June 12, 2017

