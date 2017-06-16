Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Ah, the 1970s, a decade of disco, protests, free love and of course, some of the greatest movies of all time. Us Weekly has rounded up our personal favorites and put together the top 10 movies from the decade some call the golden age of cinema. So get out the popcorn and get ready to chill. If you’re looking for a thriller, a romcom, a cult classic, or a horror flick, Us has you covered.

In the mood to sing (and dance) along to a classic? Revisit two John Travolta hits. He stole the big screen and our hearts with his dance moves and fitted bell bottoms in Saturday Night Fever (1977) and his hot and heavy summer romance with Sandy in Grease (1978).

Look no further if you need a fun family flick – you can revisit the candy man scene, the Oompa-Loompas, schnozberries and more in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) and don’t forget about the biggest blockbuster of the decade – Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope (1977).

But don’t worry if you’ve watched all of those and still need more! From action-packed thrillers such as Rocky (1976) and The Godfather (1972) to the side-splitting comedy Animal House (1978), check out Us’ full list of recommendations – and rewatch their trailers! – below:

