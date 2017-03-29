A new coat of paint! Trading Spaces is officially returning to TLC in 2018 after 10 years off the air. The network confirmed the news at the Discovery Communications Upfront presentation on Tuesday, March 28.

"We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map," TLC President and general manager Nancy Daniels said in a statement.

Bob Riha Jr/WireImage.com

The home renovation reality show ran from 2000 to 2008 and was hosted by Alex McLeod in the first season before Paige Davis took over for season two. Whether or not Davis will return, however, is still a mystery — even to her.

"It's true as far as I can tell," she tweeted a fan about the show on Tuesday. "I hope I get to host again."

It's true as far as I can tell. I hope I get to host again. RT @NYDesignGuy: @RealPaigeDavis Wait what?!... — Paige Davis (@RealPaigeDavis) March 28, 2017

Trading Spaces featured neighbors who were willing to, well, trade spaces. They teamed up with interior designers to redecorate a room in the each other's home, which made for some hilarious reactions during the big reveal. While some neighbors remained friendly after their appearances, others didn't hold back if they absolutely hated the change.

As for what the the biggest fails were? Some homeowners got stuck with a beach tent living room (sand included!) and another couple were left with a wall full of straws thanks to super glue.



