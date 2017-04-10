This relationship is going south! Bravo released the first trailer for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s new spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, on Monday, April 10.

In the clip, which you can watch above, the L.A.-based couple, whose two-year romance has been documented on Vanderpump Rules, get into their fair share of tears and fights all while helping Cartwright’s conservative family keep up their farm in rural Kentucky.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Asked by her family if she’s sure Taylor, 37, is The One, Cartwright, 28 — who pressed pause on her quiet life in Kentucky to live in Hollywood with the former male model — is quick to reply, “Oh yeah, I can’t imagine not being with him.”

In another scene, Cartwright’s grandmother grills Taylor about whether he plans on popping the question anytime soon. “We’re heading in the right direction,” he vaguely responds, later telling his girlfriend’s mom that he does indeed want to “get married, and I wanna get married soon.”

Though he has high hopes for his future with Cartwright, Taylor nearly loses it during his time in the Bluegrass State. “I can see myself getting bored real easily here,” the SUR bartender tells a friend on the phone.

The sneak peek shows Taylor participating in traditional Southern activities: hunting, four-wheeling and going to church. Despite his efforts, the Detroit native finds he has a hard time adjusting to life below the Mason-Dixon line — and that includes getting along with Cartwright’s folks.

“You can’t even accept my friends or my family. … You’re delusional!” the brunette beauty tearfully shouts at Taylor in one particularly emotional moment. To see how he reacts, check out the preview above.

Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premieres on Bravo this summer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!