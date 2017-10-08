Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey were seen hugging it out while leaving a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal on Saturday, October 7, seemingly putting any drama behind them.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the dance partners have not been seeing eye to eye, which was rumored to be the real reason behind Chmerkovskiy missing his Monday, October 2, performance. The Ukranian choreographer, 37, cited undisclosed “personal issues” for skipping the show, forcing Alan Bernsten to fill in for him.

He later apologized to the former Total Request Live cohost, 36, on Wednesday, October 4, with a tweet that said, "As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!"

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the DWTS fan favorite and Lachey's partnership was “not going well."



A source told Us, “Their personalities are very similar so they disagree about everything. They refuse to give into one another,” before adding, “They're playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other — there is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes.”

However, an insider exclusively told Us the pair will appear on the upcoming DWTS episode on Monday, October 9, saying, "They have already rehearsed this week. Things are good. It's water under the bridge. Things are returning to normal."



Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

