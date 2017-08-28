Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

The party continues! Just over one month after saying "I do" in East Hampton, New York, Nev Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, stepped out for a date night at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

Perlongo showed off her toned body in yellow pants and a white crop top with side cutouts. The Catfish host opted for more formal attire, wearing a burgundy suit. The couple accessorized with matching heart patches on their tops, with Schulman also wearing a Star of David.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As previously reported, the pair wed on July 22, with their 9-month-old daughter, Cleo, serving as a bridesmaid. Schulman announced their impending nuptials just a week before the big day by posting a photo on Twitter showing his attempt at last-minute shopping for the ceremony.

Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup! pic.twitter.com/3EG682RBti — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) July 13, 2017

"Am I getting married next weekend? Yes!" he wrote on July 13, alongside a photo of Cleo looking excited as he posed alongside her. "Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course! Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!"

Perlongo made a splash at the annual MTV award show last year, when she showed off her baby bump by wearing nothing but a green jacket and body chain on top along with black pants. "It's hard to find stuff that works, and my belly button was sticking out of the dress anyway," she told Us Weekly at the time. "Why can't I feel good?!"

