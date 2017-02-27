A new dynamic! The Voice debuts its newest panel of judges — Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani — and the performers have a lot to say to each other on the NBC competition series' Monday, February 27, premiere, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive season 12 promo.



The footage shows Shelton telling his fellow coaches, "I have to sit next to Alicia, and you don't want to disappoint her, let me tell you. Because those same eyes that are charming and hypnotic will also burn a hole right through the side of your skull."

Another clip shows Keys telling Shelton, "Continue, please. And please watch your mouth." This causes Shelton's girlfriend, Stefani, to crack up.



In an additional scene, Keys tells a contestant, "The only reason I didn't turn around is that if I did, it was a strong possibility that Adam would have another person not on his team." Zing.

She tells a different performer, "I know what emotion feels like — it's the heart, it's the soul, it's the passion. Music transcends — real music transcends."

The "Fallin'" singer later quips, "I'm going to start being meaner to Blake, too — don't worry."

As for Stefani, she sings Keys praises: "Can you believe how amazing she is? I mean, the way she talks and explains herself."

Last season's finale aired in December, with Sundance Head nabbing the victory, giving Shelton his fifth win as a coach. "The show changed me," Head told Us. "One thing it did teach me was how much I love and respect my wife and also my family, and how much they really mean to me. I mean, of course you love your kids, but I hadn’t been away from my children for four months before, and it was really hard, and it got really difficult up to, you know, even this week."



Watch the clip above. The Voice airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

