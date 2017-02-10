Casey Rodgers/AP Images for Ubisoft

Get ready for blood, guts and tears! The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, February 12, and fans cannot be more excited to see what transpires during the second half of season 7. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his gang will face off against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his monstrous group known as the Saviors. With the group from Alexandria finally reunited and ready to fight, fans are anticipating an all-out war (comic book fans … pun intended)!

So what can we expect in season 7B? Lauren Cohan — who was promoting Ubisoft’s game For Honor — chatted with Us Weekly exclusively about her character, Maggie Green, and hinted at what The Walking Dead fans may see as the zombie apocalypse series continues.

Maggie will fight to honor her husband Glenn Rhee’s untimely death.

We all cried and screamed when Lucille — Negan’s barbed-wire baseball bat — collided with Glenn's skull, thus killing off one of the most beloved characters in the series. Cohan, 35, explains to Us why Maggie was one of the first people to express her need to fight back while the gang was still grieving. “I think that she’s grasping for somewhere to put her energy and her pain. I think ultimately what she and the entire group come to is that these losses can’t be in vain and we fight on in honor of our family.”

Will Maggie meet the same fate as Lori Grimes?

Remember back when Lori Grimes died in season 3 while giving birth to Judith? Well, Maggie — who happened to deliver Rick’s daughter — is not too concerned with her pregnancy and potential fate. Cohan reveals, “I think it would be unnatural to not be aware and concerned … but ultimately, I don’t think she’s stopped to worry about that because there are so many things she needs to focus on to ensure the survival of the baby.”

Fans may see a possible baby bump.



TWD is tight-lipped when it comes to season spoilers, but Cohan hints that she may be wearing a prosthetic baby bump in future episodes. “I don’t know if I should say. She’s actually only … she’s only two months [pregnant],” she tells Us. “So, there’s gonna be a minute …”

Another time jump in the series may be a possibility in the near future!



Back in season 6, episode 10, we see a small time jump for the survivors of Alexandria, so could there be another? The TV series is based on the comics, and fans of both know that following the war with Negan, Volume 22: A New Beginning, the series jumps two years. “If we have any kind of time jumps — there is a time jump in the comics — but I don’t think I should speak to anything,” says Cohan. Though the show doesn’t follow the comics exactly, we can’t help wondering how the writers will movie the series forward.

Preparing for battle and what lies ahead.



The lack of manpower and weapons are going to make things difficult in the group’s fight against Negan, and some may change sides in the process. “We have the group that’s very happy to be unified, that doesn’t mean everybody agrees on the approach,” hints Cohan. Overthrowing this tyrant is going to be the gang’s toughest battle. “We’re calling on every resource. Our entire future is at stake in the greatest way we’ve ever seen it at stake in this show.” The actress concludes, “This situation is life or death, and if we don’t take what we need, we will lose it. We will lose life as we know it.”

Catch The Walking Dead's return on AMC Sunday, February 12, at 9 P.M. ET.





