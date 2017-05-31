Joe Jonas Goes Undercover as a Lyft Driver With DNCE: Watch

DNCE is all about kissing — and shocking — strangers! The band, composed of Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee and Jack Lawless, recently went undercover to surprise unsuspecting Lyft passengers in Los Angeles. Watch the hilarious prank from the Undercover Lyft series in the clip above.

Jonas, 27, wears a gray hat and sunglasses while he poses as a driver — and wastes no time getting to know his passengers. Though he starts with general questions like “Where are you from?” and “What do you do?” the conversations quickly get more personal as one passenger tells Jonas, who is now sans disguise, that she is going through a breakup with her job. “I was in a band and we broke up,” says the Disney alum, referencing his former pop group with brothers Nick and Kevin, who famously split in 2013. “It was what it was, but it was good.”

When Jonas tells another passenger that he’s trying to be a singer, she says: “You look like Joe Jonas.” Without skipping a beat, he responds, “I get that all the time. It’s ridiculous.”

Later, Jonas and his passengers pick up Lee, Lawless and Whittle, who invent alternative professional backgrounds of their own. “I was a janitor in a dance club,” says Whittle. “And I was a pool boy.”

After a few moments of off-key vocal warmups, Whittle decides to have some fun at his bandmate’s expense. “My first concert was the Jonas Brothers,” he says. “Isn’t that embarrassing?” The passenger responds, “I’ve met one of them before.” Though he can’t remember which of the three he had met, he eventually learns it was Joe. Whittle later asks a different passenger, “Would you rather be Nick Jonas or Joe Jonas?” The man, clearly unaware of who was driving his car, responds, “Neither, I guess.”

The band recently spoke to Us Weekly about the inclusivity of their new single, "Kissing Strangers," which they played for a few of the passengers on their Lyft rides. "The point of our music is just to make people happy and to send the message that we’re all the same and there should just be one community: everybody,” Whittle told Us exclusively at the 2017 GLAAD Media Awards. “That’s what our music means to us, and with this song it’s the same thing.”



