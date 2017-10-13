‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Final Trailer: Watch!

The world is about to turn Upside Down — and just in time for Halloween.

The final trailer for season 2 of Netflix’s smash series Stranger Things was appropriately released on Friday, October 13. In the sneak peak, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is seen walking in the woods to retrieve her Eggos, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is still concerned about what may be wrong with her son Will (Noah Schnapp) and the Upside Down is looking creepier than ever.

Netflix

As previously reported, fan favorite Barb (Shannon Purser) will not be returning. The 20-year-old actress was memorable enough though to be nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards, but lost out to The Handmaid’s Tale star Alexis Bledel.

Us Weekly caught up with Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer during the Emmys celebration in September. “In season one you only see the tip of the iceberg, what’s going on, and I think this season we got a little deeper," she said at the time. "Also you get to see all of these characters cope with it.”



Netflix

She added: "There’s new people. It’s bigger. It’s darker.”

The sci-fi hit also stars Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. Newcomers include Paul Resier and Goonies alum Sean Astin.

The Ross and Matt Duffer-created series debuted on July 15, 2016. It was the second highest streamed show on Netflix, right behind Orange Is The New Black, with 21.7 million streams in 2016 alone.

Stranger Things season 2 premieres on Friday, October 27.

