Nearly 22 years after Jumanji was released in theaters, the story finally continues — with a few modern twists! In the first official trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released on Thursday, June 29, stars Kevin Hart, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan fight their way through different obstacles in the tropical world familiar to fans of the original film.

Unlike the original 1995 fantasy adventure, which starred the late Robin Williams, four teenagers find themselves in the world of Jumanji by playing a video game, as opposed to a board game. The avatars they select to play in the game are the bodies they eventually get trapped in when they arrive in the new setting.



Book-smart Spencer (Alex Wolff) is pleased to find himself in the body of Johnson’s Dr. Smolder, while self-obsessed Bethany (Madison Iseman) is less than thrilled to arrive as Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon. Trapped in the body of Hart’s Moose Finbar, Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) exclaims: “Where’s the rest of me?” Meanwhile, timid Martha (Morgan Turner) looks herself up and down as Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse and asks of her wardrobe, “Why am I wearing half a shirt and short shorts in the jungle?"

Johnson debuted an exclusive first look of the trailer on Good Morning America’s June 29 episode. Prior to showing the clip, the actor explained that viewers shouldn’t expect an exact replica of the original film. “We didn't want to make a remake,” he said in a pre-recorded clip. “We wanted to honor the original [and] make a movie that the world would enjoy by continuing the legacy, continuing the journey.”

Watch the action-packed trailer in the clip above.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will be released on December 20, 2017.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!