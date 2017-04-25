Nobody puts Baby in a corner! ABC just released the first look at their Dirty Dancing remake, starring Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes.



In the 30-second clip, which debuted on Tuesday, April 25, Breslin channels Jennifer Grey’s 1987 character Baby — with that perfectly curled hair — and is introduced to Prattes’ Johnny, who was played in the original by the late Patrick Swayze.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“What’s your name?” Prattes asks Breslin in the clip.

“Baby,” she answers, before the video cuts to shots of them performing the cult classic’s dance moves to the iconic song “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life.” Oh, and did we mention that kiss?

The first look also offers a glimpse at some of the other famous faces participating in the remake, including Katey Sagal, Debra Messing and Sarah Hyland.

Watch the video above! Dirty Dancing airs on ABC on May 24.

