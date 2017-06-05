They’re back. The Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 is set to premiere on July 10, and the women are going after one another in a dramatic sneak peek.

Returning are vets Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds and Kelly Dodd along with season 8 alum Lydia McLaughlin. The ladies are also joined by newcomer Peggy Sulahian, who isn’t afraid to show off her bling and "princess" lifestyle.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

According to a press release, Sulahian “lives a life of luxury” in Newport’s Crystal Cove community her mogul husband, Diko, and their three children Giovanna, 19, Gianelle, 17, and Koko, 9. After losing her mom to breast cancer at the age of 51, Peggy undergoes a double mastectomy after doctors find a lump in her breast. Despite preparing for reconstructive surgery, she finds herself fully emerged in all the housewives drama.

Gunvalson and Beador are also still at odds when it comes to their friendship. In the teaser, Gunvalson exclaims she doesn’t “give a s--t" about repairing their relationship.

Even more? Beador is battling a shocking weight gain.

“All I want to do is eat,” Beador says in the clip before tearfully admitting that she doesn't know how she let herself go.

Watch the sneak above and catch the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

