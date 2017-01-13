Katie Holmes and Natalie Portman attend the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

So meta. Katie Holmes revealed she thought Natalie Portman did an “incredible” job portraying Jackie Kennedy. The Dawson’s Creek alum, who plays the iconic first lady for the second time in Reelz Channel’s miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot, dished on the Oscar winner’s buzzed-about performance during a TCA panel in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13.

"I think Natalie did an incredible job,” Holmes said, referring to Portman’s acclaimed performance in Jackie, which is expected to Garner her another Oscar nomination, if not the trophy itself. “It was great because it's always interesting to see how people create a certain story that I know very well because I've done a lot of research. I thought they did a wonderful job.”

While it may be daunting to portray such an well-known figure on the small screen while an Oscar winner is simultaneously taking on the role for the big screen, Holmes wasn’t nervous.



“I think it's really exciting,” she said during the panel. “It's a testament to how amazing Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was, and how much she meant to our country. We are infatuated with her. … You can watch both and get something different,” she concluded of The Kennedys: After Camelot and Jackie.

Holmes took six months to prepare for the second installment of the miniseries despite first playing Onassis in 2011.

“It was a bigger challenge because in this series, she's going through so many bigger things,” Holmes explained.



The Kennedys: After Camelot premieres on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 9 p.m. ET.



