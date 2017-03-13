Will the fourth time actually be the charm? Nick Viall’s run as the season 21 Bachelor comes to a close with the finale on Monday, March 13, when fans will learn whether the two-time Bachelorette runner-up finally gets to propose to someone on the popular dating show.



The three-hour live finale event airs on ABC March 13 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. The first two hours will complete Viall's journey with his final two ladies, Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates, culminating in a hoped-for marriage proposal to one of the two women. Then, Viall and his winner will appear in-studio with Chris Harrison for the After the Final Rose live special to look back on the season's highlights and provide an update on the Bachelor's relationship status.



A previously released preview clip from the finale showed Viall's dad, Chris, expressing his concern that Grimaldi could break his son's heart. "I really could feel her emotion, but it was a little bit of fear that she could hurt Nick," Chris tells the camera. Another promo promised that the ATFR will include a mysterious "Bachelor first." A show source previously told Us Weekly that this season's ATFR is "awesome."



In a March 13 interview with ABC, Harrison teased that Viall, 36, "might be the first Bachelor in the history of this entire franchise to be left at the end." Viall's third-place finisher, Rachel Lindsay, will be the season 13 Bachelorette.



The Bachelor season 21 finale airs on ABC Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

