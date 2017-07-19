Love at first sight! Kaitlyn Bristowe admitted that from the moment she met now fiancé Shawn Booth on season 11 of The Bachelorette, she knew he was the one.

“I actually thought I knew night one and I just hoped from that moment on … I think I made the mistake of admitting it was him from night one [to producers],” the 32-year-old reality TV star revealed during Mouthing Off With Olivia, a podcast hosted by Bachelor alum Olivia Caridi, on Tuesday, July 18. “I said right away, ‘Game over, it’s that guy, no questions.’”

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Canada native admitted she wanted to keep asking the personal trainer, 30, on dates during filming, but production forbid it. “They’d be like ‘You can’t. All the guys are going to walk out if you keep picking Shawn,’” she recalled.



“I obviously had feelings for other people … I was very good at being in the moment with each guy and after each one, I’d always feel so guilty because of how strong my feelings always stayed for Shawn,” Bristowe added.



The pair finally got their happy ending, though. Booth proposed to Bristowe during the season finale of the show, which aired in May 2015. The couple currently lives in Nashville with their dog, Tucker, and are in no rush to tie the knot.

"Cheers to the longest engagement ever," Bristowe posted on their two-year anniversary. "I like that we don't feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don't have a date set, and I kind of like you."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!