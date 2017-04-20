Blake Lively Reveals Which Disney Character She Would Play

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

No wonder she looks smashing in polka dots! Blake Lively revealed in a video for Variety’s Power of Women New York issue that she would love to play a Disney character — but it’s not a princess with Lively’s flowing golden hair.

“Minnie Mouse!” Lively, 29, said when asked which character from the Mouse House she would take on. Then she added, laughing: “I’d be a terrible Minnie Mouse.”

This isn’t the first time Lively has identified with an unexpected character from the storied cartoon giant. Last May at the Cannes International Film Festival, the Shallows actress was compared to Disney princess after Disney princess when she graced the red carpet in glamorous, colorful dresses reminiscent of gowns from the iconic animated films. The star responded by posting a photo of herself in black and white, holding up her iPhone showing a screen shot of … Ursula the sea witch from The Little Mermaid.

“Everyone thinks I was inspired by the princesses. If they only knew…” she captioned the shot.

The mom of daughters James, 2, and Ines, 6 months (with husband Ryan Reynolds), also shared in the video that she’s been watching another children’s favorite on repeat: “The Wizard of Oz. My daughter’s in love with it, so I watch it probably 60 times a week. I think it’s pretty beautiful.”

Lively joins other celebrated New York women — including Chelsea Clinton, Audra McDonald and Jessica Chastain — in the Variety issue, on newsstands now.