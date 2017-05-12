The crew is back together! The first behind-the-scenes footage of the Will & Grace revival was released on Friday, May 12, and it got everyone buzzing about the highly anticipated reboot.



Something special's coming Monday. We’re so excited we can’t even think straight. #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/4pnWbwoinP — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) May 12, 2017

The official Will & Grace Twitter account tweeted the video of Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes goofing around between takes. The costars crack up before someone in the background reminds them, “We are still rolling.” Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the clapboard says “Will & Grace Musical,” which got people wondering whether the revival will include a musical number.

The first trailer for the beloved sitcom will be dropping on Monday, May 15. “Something special’s coming Monday. We’re so excited we can’t even think straight #WillAndGrace,” the show’s official Twitter account teased.

In January, NBC announced that it was bringing back Will & Grace, which ran from 1998 to 2006, for 12 all-new episodes. The cast previously reunited for a special scene about the 2016 election.

Messing told Us Weekly last month that the writers are “coming up with a very quick and clever way of addressing the time that’s passed. I have heard some story lines and I’m just very excited. It’s not going to disappoint.”

