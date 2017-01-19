Monica Lewinsky attends MARINA 70 at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on December 8, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Monica Lewinsky scandal may be the focus of American Crime Story’s fourth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Ryan Murphy has optioned Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, which revolves around Bill Clinton's cheating scandal.



Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, served as source material for the hit FX anthology series’ acclaimed first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.



According to THR, Murphy and ACS producers are “fast-tracking the drama and already are meeting with actresses to portray Lewinsky and colleague Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded Lewinsky's conversations about her alleged affair with then-President Bill Clinton.”



As previously reported, season two of American Crime Story will focus on Hurricane Katrina and is expected to hit the small screen in 2018. Season three is based on the July 1997 assassination of legendary designer Gianni Versace. (To fans disappointment, Murphy recently denied that Lady Gaga, who stars in his show American Horror Story, will play Donatella Versace.)



The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which starred John Travolta, Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown, has garnered a bevy of awards, including the 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

