Let the love triangle continue! In honor of Younger’s upcoming fourth season, Us Weekly has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what the cast does during their downtime. Watch the video above!

As fans of the show well remember, season 3 ended with Liza’s boyfriend Josh (Nico Tortorella) catching her (Sutton Foster) kissing boss Charles (Peter Hermann) right before he was going to propose.

While chatting with Foster in July 2016, the actress revealed to Us that her character might not choose either Josh or Charles.

"I feel like both of these characters — Josh and Charles — they both are great for Liza and both are wrong for Liza. I think they both offer her something that she needs," Foster, 41, said at the time. "Both guys are still very much in play. But there haven’t been any decisions made as far as Liza is concerned. ... I can very much see her choosing neither."

Foster hinted that her character might choose to focus on her career instead.

"One of the reasons that I love the show so much is that she’s very focused on work. I mean, why is she doing all of this in the first place? It’s really to reclaim her career and find a voice for herself in the workplace again,” she added. “And these guys are wonderful distractions, but I think she is really struggling with keeping her priorities straight."

In the hit TV Land series, Foster’s character pretends to be a 26-year-old to get back into the workplace and even has to lie to her coworker bestie, played by Hilary Duff, to keep her secret safe.

