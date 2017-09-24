The iHeartRadio Music Festival was a star-studded affair, with tons of celebrities heading to Las Vegas to watch performances by The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and many others for the two-day event at the T-Mobile Arena. Music, new and old, was celebrated, with Pink impressing the crowd with “What About Us,” while Kings of Leon sang their classics, “Use Somebody” and “Sex on Fire.”

The sold-out festival gave many musicians a chance to connect with their fans and share their thoughts, like Cyrus, who praised the diversity of the festival. Before singing “Party in the U.S.A.,” the singer told the crowd, “It’s not a party in the USA if you don't have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, health care, education.” Kesha performed a moving set that included “Praying.” "This song is not an easy song for me. It’s a very, very special and emotional song,” she said.

Pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner hung out backstage and watched her boyfriend, Travis Scott, perform during DJ Khaled’s closing set while a solo Harry Styles wowed the audience while singing his hit “Sign of the Times.”

