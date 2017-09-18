TOP 5

STORIES

Emmys 2017

Zach Galifianakis Shows Off Weight Loss at Emmys 2017: Photos

By Stephanie Webber
3
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Zach Galifianakis showed off a slimmer frame as he attended the 2017 Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday, September 17. Scroll through to see the incredible photos!