Editor's Picks

Josh Murray, More Bachelor Nation Stars React to Nick Viall’s Pick

Nick and Vanessa Play 'The Newly Engaged Game’

Raven Gates: I ‘Definitely Thought’ I Was Getting Engaged to Nick Viall

Chrissy Teigen Posts Adorable Photo of Luna and John Legend at ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Hold Up! Did Beyonce Just Reveal the Sex of Her Twins?

How Long Did Other Bachelor Nation Couples Last After the Finale?

See All the Celeb Engagement Rings of 2017 — So Far!

Bachelor Nick and Fiancee Talk 'Struggles': 'We're Getting Stronger'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Jack of All Trades

Hot Pics

Jack of All Trades

Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack on This Is Us, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 13 before the NBC drama's season 1 finale on March 14.

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Back to Beginning
Milo Ventimiglia